SC Senate passes boater education bill

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The boater education bill states anyone whos 16 years old or older wanting to operate a boat with an engine of 10 horsepower or greater, must have a state boating safety certificate first starting in July of 2022.

Boaters like John Seibels have spent years on South Carolina waters and he believes this bill, can give some consistency.

“I think it would be nice to at least have everyone on the same playing field as far as knowing the regulations,” Seibels says.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas says once this new law is implemented all boaters will have to get some coursework done.

“They would need a boater education certificate so it would make more people, more adults require them to have a boater education, before they can operate a boat in South Carolina,” says Lucas.

With this bill, it will be required under law for all new boaters to take an education course.

“It is required for people under the age of 16 currently, if this new bill passes more people that are over the age of 16 would take it, would be required to take it under law,” he says.

Lucas says there’s something everyone can learn from the course.

“You’re going to learn some new things, you are going to brush up on some old things that you have probably learned over the years but maybe aren’t top of mind right now, its just a good thing to do,” Lucas says.

The bill passed through the state senate today now it’ll move to the state house for a deliberation meeting, sometime next week.