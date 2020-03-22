SC State announces mandatory evacuation from residence halls

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University will begin online instruction on Monday, March 23.

Online instruction will continue through the end of the semester.

University officials said that the 3 cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County have created a heightened threat level to their campus community.

The university also announced a mandatory evacuation of residence halls is now necessary and have established protocols to help the students as they begin the move out process.

The deadline for moving out of residence halls is Sunday, March 29 by 6:00 PM.

Students should contact their Residence Life Coordinator to schedule an appointment to retrieve their belongings and check out of their residence hall.

Appointments are available daily between the hours of 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM until March 29.

Students with extenuating circumstances who have been granted approval to remain on campus for the remainder of the semester will be asked to confirm verification of exemption provided by the Vice President for Student Affairs and complete a questionnaire concerning their current health status.

For more information, email scsuhousing@scsu.edu.