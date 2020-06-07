SC State president releases letter on George Floyd, protests

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – James E. Clark, president of South Carolina State University, released a letter Sunday discussing the impact of the death of George Floyd.

President Clark mentioned “the SC State family mourns the loss of yet another African American at the hands of individuals in positions of authority who show disregard for the life of another human being.”

He also mentioned that this situation is nothing new for SC State’s campus.

He brought up an incident in history where three African American men were killed on their campus in 1968 in what is now known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

“We understand and support the peaceful, nonviolent expressions of speech and discontent that thousands across our nation and the world have exhibited each day.” President James E. Clark, South Carolina State University

He added that “while racism cannot be tolerated in a society that is to progress, we do understand that we still have miles to go before we sleep.”

He wanted to remind all SC State students and alumni to remain safe during what every style of protest they choose.

He finished by saying “long after protests have subsided, we will still need to come together as a people, as communities, as neighbors with the determination to work together to resolve our differences, gain understanding, and address our grievances in an effort to move forward in creating a better society for us all.”