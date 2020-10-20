SC Wildlife Refuge suing U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, challenging harvest of Horseshoe Crabs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Horseshoe crabs and their medical uses are at the center of a environmental lawsuit in Charleston County. The blue blood of the crustaceans is used to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other medical issues but one South Carolina wildlife group says harvesting them is irresponsible.

Defenders of wildlife filed the complaint against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hoping it’ll force the organization to take action against commercial harvesting of Horseshoe crabs at Cape Romain Wildlife Sanctuary in Charleston County.

The harvesting of a species rarely seen above the surface is causing problems back on shore that are concerning to environmentalists and conservationists.

“So, this is a species that really anchors the health of the near-shore coastal ecosystems which is why this issue is so important to us,” says conservationist Christian Hunt.

Conservationists Hunt estimate more than 20,000 Horseshoe crabs are harvested each year. Scientists then take a third of the crustacean’s blood before returning the crab to the waters but environmentalists say impacts are long lasting.

“Folks are required to replace them, a lot of times they aren’t put back in the same spot and up to thirty or more percent of horseshoe die in the process of them being bled,” says Dubin.

The blood, used to keep bacteria out of medical supplies, is seeing a heightened demand but Hunt says using the blood can be avoided.

“There are alternative options available to companies and the fact that horseshoe crabs are being harvested from one of the most important shore bird sanctuaries in the country is reprehensible,” says Hunt.

Impacts from the harvesting are far reaching, impacting other endangered species at the Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge. Dubin, an attorney for the organization says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated several laws including; the National Wildlife Refuge Improvement Act of 1997, the Endangered Species Act, and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Defenders of Wildlife are calling on the organization to do more.

“They then need to analyze the activity and comply with the law”, says Dubin.

Hopeful it’s not too late, Dubin says the wildlife service has a responsibility to protect the sanctuary.

It is critical that the service fulfills its mandate to protect wildlife in this refuge because right now it’s a sleep at the wheel,” says Dubin.

Representatives with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, they say they are working on putting a statement together. When we receive it we will share it with you both on air and online.