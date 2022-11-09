NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight.

The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers.

A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage to the office.

With damage assessments ongoing, the Roper St. Francis Healthcare Hiring event scheduled for Tuesday, November 15 will be relocated to the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments building, located at 5790 Casper Padgett Way,” said Chloe Field.

The SC Works centers in Berkeley and Dorchester counties remain open. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to utilize those locations until operations resume at the North Charleston-based center.

To schedule an appointment at one of the two available locations, please visit www.scworkstrident.org.