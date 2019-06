COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a new warning from U.S. Marshals about an imposter phone scam in South Carolina.

The say con artists are spoofing the local U.S. Marshals Office number to trick you into sending money by saying you did not report for jury duty or another offense.

They tell you that in order to avoid being arrested, you must buy a pre-paid debit card and then give them that number.

Remember, U.S. Marshals will never actually do this.