BBB warns of COVID-19 grant scam

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Better Business Bureau is warning customers of a scam that is impacting people nationally and locally.

The BBB says a scam is circulating disguised as free COVID-19 grant funding.

“To hear there is a free grant is so appealing. You got kids to feed, a house to pay for, rent,” said Director of Communications of BBB Coastal Carolina, Renee Wikstrom.

Second stimulus funding is still being discussed, but the COVID-19 grants are fake.

The BBB says scammers are working to drain accounts.

“In order to process your grant, they’re going to ask for your banking information because there is a fee to process the grant,” said Wikstrom.

Scammers may call, text, e-mail, or create fake government websites.

“They look very similar. They’re very good at making things look like they’re from the government,” said Wikstrom.

BBB officials say if a second stimulus bill is passed, people will hear about it through credible sources.

Officials also remind people that the IRS will never call or ask someone for banking information.

“We do work with the federal agencies and provide them the information that we get to try and close these scammers down,” said Wikstrom.

If you feel like you’re being scammed, the BBB wants you to report through its scam tracker.

“We don’t want anyone to get stung and hurt even worse during this pandemic,” said Wikstrom.