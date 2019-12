A warning for those who received gift cards as gifts this Christmas.

You should beware any potential gift card scams.

Thieves can sometimes tamper with them before you even buy them.

Experts suggest checking the decal covering the card’s pin to make sure it’s not visible.

In some cases, scammers monitor a gift card’s activity which encodes the card’s data after it’s activated.

They will then use another card with a magnetic strip to buy things.