Dominion Energy warns customers about new, sophisticated scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the community recovers from the on-going pandemic, Dominion Energy is warning its customers to be aware of scammers looking to steal your money.

“It comes as no surprise that scams are still on the rise, as telephone scammers prey on the vulnerable during times of crisis. We are now aware of a new, sophisticated scam which possibly involves multiple people,” said Paul Fischer, public affairs specialist for Dominion Energy.

The utility provider said a customer received a phone call urging them to make a partial credit card payment on her bill over the phone to avoid a power shutoff.

When the customer checked the balance status of their account, the scammer continued pressuring her by saying that there was a system error and September payments could not be paid online.

Dominion Energy said the customer hung up and contacted them directly to confirm the status of her account.

“We want our customers to recognize the signs of utility scammers and know how to protect themselves,” said Fischer.

Some of the utility scam warning signs include:

Aggressive threats to disconnect service (usually within the next hour or even sooner) Insistence on immediate payment over the phone Request for a pre-paid debit or credit card to be used for payment over the phone

In each of these cases, Dominion Energy said customers should not provide any identifying information like Social Security numbers, credit or debit card numbers. They should hang up and check their account balance and payment due date by reviewing their dominionenergysc.com account, using the company’s app or calling the number located on their energy bill.

For more scam prevention tips, visit DominionEnergySC.com/outages-emergencies/how-to-identify-our-workers.