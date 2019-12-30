GCSO warns of scammers impersonating officers

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning the public about a telephone scam in which the caller claims to be from GCSO.

According to reports, the caller says he is Aaron Davis of GCSO and requests credit card information “to take care of civil or criminal warrants.”

GCSO states that no one named Aaron Davis is employed there.

GCSO also says that they would never collect money for anything over the telephone.

Anyone receiving these calls, or other calls from “law enforcement” requesting money, should contact GCSO.

Contact information:

Contact Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.