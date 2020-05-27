LISTEN: Scammers pose as Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has obtained recordings of scammers calling victims, posing as officials from GCSO.

The scammers demand money, in the form of gift cards, for outstanding warrants/charges, and threaten arrest if callers do not comply. Sometimes, the scammers go so far as to use the names of officers at GCSO. GCSO said that professional police agencies would never do things like this.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said “be wary of any person calling you on the phone giving you the option of releasing personal information over the phone or going to jail.”