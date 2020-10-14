Mount Pleasant PD: Scammers pretending to be from Apple, alerting users they’ve been hacked

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are warning about a fake phone call where scammers pretend to be from Apple.

In the call, police say the scammers are “alerting” the customers that their accounts have been hacked.

They then ask for the victim to visit various stores to purchase gift cards in large amounts to “stop the hacking.”

Lieutenant Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was told to purchase $10,000 in gift cards and that the scammer was going to reimburse them.

“Please, do not fall for this scam,” said Lt. Googe. Police say one major red flag is someone asking for payment through a gift card or iTunes card.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up. You should call Apple’s official support line to speak with a customer service or support technician.

You can listen to a podcast from the Mount Pleasant Police Department where the agency’s senior advocate, Becky Tapia-Cooper, has a conversation about scams and scam calls – you can listen by clicking here.