MPPD warns of tax season scams

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is urging the public to be aware of tax season scams.

According to MPPD, a resident recently got a call from a scammer claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller said that the victim’s social security number and bank account were going to be frozen and that a warrant was out for her arrest.

The scammer told the victim to withdraw all the money from her account, put the money on Apple gift cards, and send photos of the gift cards to the scammer so that the money could be “transferred to a secure account.”

MPPD says that no legitimate government agency will make a request of this nature.

Anyone that receives a request like this should alert local law enforcement.