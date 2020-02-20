OCSO warns of scam that shows videos of victims’ friends

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is warning people not to fall for a new video scam.

According to OCSO, the scam is circulating on Facebook.

One victim in Orangeburg reported seeing a video that her friend posted, in which the friend gives instructions on how to get $5,000.

OCSO says that this video is part of the scam: in order to receive the $5,000, people are told to send over $200 to a “persona” identified as Pam Drain, then post a video saying that they have already received the $5,000 and instructing others on how to receive the money as well.

The victim sent $240 to the Pam Drain account and posted the video but did not receive the $5,000.

OCSO is urging people to understand that this is a scam, despite seeing familiar faces in the videos.

OCSO says that anyone who receives a similar message or video should contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a local law enforcement agency, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.