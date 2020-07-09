Summerville Police Department warns of scam

Scam Alert

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is warning the public not to fall victim to a scam, in which callers are posing as SPD officers.

According to SPD, the callers claim that a warrant is out for the victim’s arrest, and demand a fine. The scammers then claim that the victim’s bank account will be frozen if the fine is not paid.

SPD says to hang up if you receive a call, as law enforcement officers will never “demand money, gift cards, or anything of value regarding an arrest warrant.”

