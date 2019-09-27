The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a rise in telephone scams

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be aware of a recent rise in telephone scams and say the department would never call for warrant service.

Deputies say the current scam targeting residents involved a caller pretending to be a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy stating the victim has an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

They say the scammer then tells the victim to visit an area store to purchase a gift card to have the warrants taken care of.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office does not accept gift cards or any monetary value to “pay off” a warrant. A warrant may only be “paid” with time. If you receive a phone call that you deem suspicions, deputies say you can always call for a deputy or officer from your local jurisdiction to investigate