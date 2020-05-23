Scattered storms Sunday afternoon

by: Britney Trumpy

This weekend will be warm, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight we’ll see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through the region. Sunday there will be a better chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon with a cold front pushing through the region. It will still be warm tomorrow afternoon, then high temperatures will drop into the low 80s for Memorial Day. There could be a few lingering showers Monday before it dries completely for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.

