The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that July 7 the west and eastbound lanes will be closed to traffic from mile marker 188 to mile marker 191.

Starting at 8:00 PM, the left and right lanes of I-26 westbound will be closed until 7:00 AM.

From 9:00 PM until 6:00 AM, the right and left lanes of I-26 eastbound will be closed.

Both lanes will not be closed at the same time.