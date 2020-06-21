SCDOT Commission approves $562 million pavement plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission approved the 2020 – 2021 pavement improvement program.

This $562 million plan will be distributed in all of the state’s 46 counties in addition to the $1.3 billion of road, bridge and safety project work SCDOT is currently undergoing.

The plan was approved Thursday as SCDOT is completing year three of its 10-year plan of rebuilding the state’s roads.

Under the plan, 661 miles of South Carolina’s highways will be paved.

The diagrams below show where the paving will be done in Horry and Florence County.

To find a full list of pavement plans by county, visit SCDOT’s website.