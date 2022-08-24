NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) held a meeting at their 526 Lowcountry Corridor office in North Charleston to provide the latest details about their proposed mitigation plan before they begin construction on I-526 in roughly five years.

Making sure improvements to I-526 don’t disturb neighbors.

“The community mitigation plan is our way of creating benefits in the communities most impacted by the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project,” Joy Riley, the SCDOT project director of the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project, said.

The project works to improve traffic and safety for drivers and pedestrians. SCDOT will hold a meeting this Saturday to share their proposed plan with community members.

“Really this is that final plan where we’ve gone back,” Riley said, “we’ve worked with Federal Highways, we’ve made some improvements to the plan and we just want to reveal what those improvements are.”

Riley says there are four communities that will be affected by the impending roadway project.

“The four communities most impacted are Ferndale,” she said, “Russelldale, Liberty Park and Highland Terrace.”

She says the programs in the mitigation plan are geared toward assisting neighbors in those four communities achieve generational wealth.

“Things like building affordable housing,” Riley said, “scholarship and job training opportunities, first-time homebuyer programs and building new homes so that folks can go from renters into homeowners.”

Riley estimates about 100 homes will be impacted by the roadway project, but she says SCDOT aims to build improved replacement housing for neighbors in the area.

“We’re planning on building 100 new apartment units that are affordable,” she said, “but also, 45 single-family lots with single-family homes on them.”

SCDOT invites community members to visit the Ferndale Community Center this Saturday, August 27, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to hear details of the new mitigation plan and provide feedback.