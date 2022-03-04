ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation and leaders from the City of Isle of Palms are working together to find better traffic patterns and flow on the Isle of Palm’s Connector. The state’s Transportation Secretary Christy Hall and IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds met Friday afternoon to discuss options.

Isle of Palms leaders say changes come down to safety issues and decreasing traffic on and off the island during heavy traffic time. Secretary Christy Hall says the state higher and independent contractor to study traffic on the connector. The study is the second time in just over a year.

“It’s an absolute gridlock and you know the concerns are really around public safety,” says IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds.

The Isle of Palm’s Connector serving as a lifeline to and from the beach. Mayor Pounds says since last year’s reconfiguration of the connector, removing it’s median and widening bicycle and pedestrian paths, residents and island leaders believe there’s a more efficient option.

“And there really might be a better way than the way it originally was, you know could we get a reversible lane,” says Mayor Pounds. “Could we have two lanes going off?”

The city asked SCDOT to conduct an independent study of the connector and traffic to identify reconfiguring the connector in hopes of adding another lane off the island. Secretary Christy Hall says there’s only so much that can be done.

“What can we do together to try to keep traffic moving as best as we can realizing that there’s going to be points in time when it’s just going to be congested,” says Secretary Hall.

The state says it will take another look at the connector while working to meet the needs of bikers, walkers, guests and residents while addressing the concerns of local leaders.

“We’re open to having the discussion, we’re open to letting the independent team come in and look to see what are other options that could be implemented,” says Secretary Hall.

The study will look at the traffic pattern, number of cars and additional ways to re-stripe the connector. Mayor Pounds believes opening the door to having the conversation is the best approach.

“This is a collaborative effort and there will be give and take on both sides without a doubt but I’m hopeful we’ll get to a good spot on both sides today,” says Mayor Pounds.

The study will likely take a few weeks before the two sides are expected to meet again at the end of March and look at possible changes.