SCDOT prepares roads, bridges for winter weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – There is a chance some areas in the Lowcountry could see snow this weekend, which means the potential for ice on roads and bridges. However, road crews have been hard at work making sure road conditions remain safe.

“We started putting out brine,” South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) spokesman James Law said. “A solution of salt and water mixture mid-afternoon today and we’ll continue that later into the late afternoon.”

But they don’t expect conditions to be as icy as last weekend.

“We have crews on standby in case any ice does start forming,” Law said.

SCDOT says drivers should still use extreme caution.

“We would ask the driving public not to use the roadways if they don’t need to,” Law said. “But the roadways should be clear.”

A question many want answered: is there potential for the Ravenel Bridge to close again this weekend? Law says that’s hard to predict.

“I think last weekend we said we didn’t foresee a problem,” he said. “It’s a timely call, you know, we just have to be ready in case it does happen.”

He says the bridge closed due to ice falling from the suspension cables, not ice on the bridge’s surface.

“When that ice forms on the cables,” Law said. “It makes a hazardous situation for the ice to be falling to distract drivers or to hit the car and cause them to pay attention to the ice falling rather than driving.”

SCDOT crews say they work in step with local agencies to make sure all roads are taken care of.