ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on the Isle of Palms (IOP) listened to a presentation by officials from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on proposed changes to traffic on the IOP Connector. It comes nearly two years after the SCDOT restriped traffic lanes on the Connector.

IOP City Council heard five proposed changes to traffic flow on the IOP connector. The changes could come as soon as next summer if approved by state and local leaders and the work gets underway.

“We’re excited that SCDOT is finally doing what they should’ve done all along, which is provide options to the city and allow the city to make some choices along with the public,” says IOP City Councilman Blair Hahn.

The Connector was restriped in early 2021 and almost immediately raised safety and logistic concerns among leaders and residents. State officials hope one of the five proposals will address the concerns related to traffic and safety on the Connector.

“I think we should have an emergency lane for safety, for emergency vehicles,” says Hahn.

State officials say they’ve hired a firm to study the best options for change, balancing safety for pedestrians and bikers, traffic flow on and off the island, and emergency personnel’s access.

“Four of the concepts were essentially mirrors of one another,” says Rob Perry, Chief Engineer of Bridges for SCDOT. “They move the multi-use path to one side of the bridge or the other. The fifth concept took two lanes of traffic and added two lanes of traffic, leaving the Isle of Palms.

City Council raised several questions state officials will now work to answer. SCDOT will present a completed report on the proposed options, including a recommendation to City Council in early 2023.

“We kind of took the first big hurdle tonight,” says Mayor Phillip Pounds. “I thought they were some great options, I look forward to having the final report, which to their comment is two to three hundred pages, but I think a good start.”

SCDOT officials will take these five proposals to Mount Pleasant Town Council in the coming weeks. They will then have a thirty-day public comment period for people to offer feedback on the proposed changes. Isle of Palms will have a traffic expert also look at these changes.