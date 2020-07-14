SCDOT provides look into I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East Project prior to public meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has conducted research on a road project that will fix issues on the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East.

It will address the issues that have led to heavy traffic congestion throughout the area.

The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East is the 23-mile connection between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant.

The area has been identified by SCDOT as one of the state’s most congested interstate highways and it’s among the department’s top priorities statewide.

The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East

Source: SCDOT

SCDOT will hold a virtual public information meeting that will provide information that the department has found in research and include a survey that will allow the public to provide their own comments on improvements they believe need to be made in the area.

“[We’re] really asking people to tell us one confirm that what they’re experiencing in the corridor is what we found. In the survey you’ll have the ability to use the map and pinpoint this is what I experience everyday.” Joy Riley, SCDOT Project Manager

SCDOT officials say, according to their research, the area between Rivers Avenue and Clements Ferry Road is the most congested within the corridor.

They’re hoping the public information survey can help them determine key factors about the project such as: the cost of the project and what changes they need to implement in the final draft of the plan because the structures around the area can make coming up with a cost and timeline difficult.

“We have two really major bridge structures there and really the entire segment there is about 65% on elevated bridge structures, so coming up with a cost and the timelines for the project is not as simple as it would be for a regular at grade interstate segment.” Joy Riley, SCDOT Project Manager

Riley says if the project’s cost was anywhere near the amount it cost to facilitate the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project then it could be approximately $1.5 billion but she expects that it could end up costing even more than that.

Riley says all options are on the table for what enhancements could be a part of the project, but the combination of structures in the area and awaiting public comment will determine the final outcome.

She also says that anyone who is unable to access the information on the project online once it’s active can contact the SCDOT and they will find a way to provide the information.

The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East Public Information Survey will be open to the public Wednesday, July 15 until August 15.

Click here to access the survey.