CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, in Downtown Charleston could soon undergo changes to keep pedestrians safe.

“We’re still having complaints; we’re still having fatalities. People are still losing their lives,” said South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard who represents District 111.

A Charleston County Legislative Delegation Roads and Bridges Committee meeting was held Tuesday afternoon to address the issue. According to data from South Carolina Department of Public Safety, there have been two fatal pedestrian crashes in the Crosstown area this year.

“Recent accidents just highlight that something has to be done,” said South Carolina State Representative Matt Leber of District 116, who also serves as the chair of the committee.

Brent Dillon, the Director of Traffic Engineering for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, gave an update on the US 17 Septima P. Clark Parkway Road Safety Assessment. It is the first step in bringing improvements to the area.

Dillon said the area from Lockwood Drive to Coming Street was identified in the department’s 2022 road safety list based on vehicle crashes. From July 2017-July 2022, he said there were 1,118 crashes including 15 pedestrian and seven bike crashes.

A study was conducted based on a field assessment in early 2023. According to Dillon, stakeholders met last week to give their comments.

“The step we’re in right now, is the consulting team is taking all those comments from last week’s meeting and really preparing a final report,” Dillon explained.

He said based on the study so far, they expect most of the work to be signing and marking related as well as traffic signal improvements. He estimated that the cost would be $2.5-3 million.

“We’ve got to get all levels of government involved here at the city, county, and state and we’ve got to tackle this issue cause it’s just really not safe for pedestrians right now,” said Rep. Leber.

DOT officials said there would be a public information meeting in early 2024.