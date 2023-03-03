CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has made another critical step forward on the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project after receiving a project permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Receiving this permit means SCDOT can begin mitigation work that will help minimize impacts to surrounding communities.

That work is expected to begin this year and will include an affordable housing program, business development and education programs, along with the planning of community enhancements like pedestrian facilities and recreation centers.

SCDOT representatives say this project will relieve traffic congestion and improve the flow of traffic at the interchange of I-26 and I-526, as well as along the existing I-526 corridor.

They also added that the expansion of I-526 will benefit the Port of Charleston and support the economic boost it brings to the Palmetto State.

SCDOT secretary of transportation Christy Hall says improving the interstate is a critical part of their strategic 10-year plan, and with support from Governor Henry McMaster, they are making great progress with their interstate program.

SCDOT says although the project’s design is refined, public involvement meetings and opportunities for public input will continue.

Construction on the corridor is expected to begin in 2030.