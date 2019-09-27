SCDOT to address safety along busy roadway in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Department of Transportation is in the process of working on some changes along a major roadway in Goose Creek.

A stretch of St. James Ave. will begin to look different next year – the change is being made out of safety concerns.

“On St. James, in that area, we have a large population of businesses and a lot of private driveways and due to the fact that currently, we do not have a median, oftentimes people try to go across all of the lanes of traffic and they ended up getting in auto accidents,” said Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe.

St. James from Old Moncks Corner Road to Highway 52 has seen many collisions.

“We have about 2 1/2 times more collisions on that stretch of roadway than we do anywhere else in the city,” said Chief Roscoe.

SCDOT is going to install a concrete median along that portion of the road.

Some traffic signal times will be adjusted, and the city plans to add shrubbery and trees to make it look nicer.

“We hope that it increases safety for our citizens and increases traffic flow, so we won’t have as much backing up in those areas where those private driveways are and keep traffic flowing a little better than it does now.”

The SCDOT website said they are hoping to begin construction on this project as soon as next spring.