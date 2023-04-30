BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will begin road work in Goose Creek starting Monday.

According to Berkeley County Government and SCDOT, the roadway at Prestwick Circle will be closed on both ends for construction starting May 1.

During this timeframe, the road will be closed to through traffic.

Some residents will be able to access their driveways, while others will need to park on the shoulder.

Officials say work is expected to take about two weeks and is dependent on weather.