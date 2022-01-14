SC to receive $274.3M from Infrastructure Act to fix bridges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is slated to receive millions of dollars in funding from the federal government to replace or repair hundreds of bridges across the state.

The $274.3 million will be rolled into an ongoing 10-year plan to either repair or replace the more than 4,000 bridges in poor condition.

Nine of those bridges are in Charleston County.

Lowcountry drivers say South Carolina bridges and roads are taking a big toll on their cars.

“The little bridges as you go on I-26, they are in awful shape,” says Tara Lowry. “They have tons of holes in them and cracks and things like that like, my car easily gets torn up.”

State officials say the funds will provide a much-needed boost to the 10-year plan.

“We have 217 bridges right now that have either been completed or under construction,” says Justin Powell, Deputy Secretary of Finance and Administration of the South Carolina Department of Transportation. “The funding from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, including this bridge money, only will help compliment and help us keep moving South Carolina forward.”

Drivers say they’re hopeful they’ll see the investments payoff in a big way to prevent accidents and damage to cars.

“So, I really think that our roads and our bridges need a lot of work for safety,” says Lowry.

The $274.3 million will be allocated over a five-year period. You can find SCDOT’s list of bridges and projects, including the nine Charleston County bridges slated for replacement, here.