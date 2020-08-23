SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day has arrived in Indianapolis.
And while this year’s race won’t feature fans, many race-day traditions are alive and well.
Here’s a look at the schedule for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500:
- 1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid
- 1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins
- 1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”
- 1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services
- 2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- 2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley
- 2:11 p.m.: “Taps”
- 2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson
- 2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro
- 2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
- 2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 2:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.