NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A two-day music festival headlined by the Lowcountry’s own Darius Rucker has released the performance schedule and single-day tickets.

Riverfront Revival will bring live music, Lowcountry culture, and delicious food to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park October 8 through 9.

The following performances will take place on two stages each day:

Saturday

LIVE OAK STAGE MAGNOLIA STAGE Drew Dangerfield 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nikki Lane 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lauren Hall 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Maggie Rose 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mitchell Lee 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Larry Fleet 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Blue Dogs 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jimmy Allen 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. SUSTO 8:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Darius Rucker 9:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday

LIVE OAK STAGE MAGNOLIA STAGE Lauren Jenkins 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m Funk You 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Radney Foster 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The War and Treaty 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wild Rivers 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Trampled by Turtles 6:16 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Charley Crocket 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Brothers Osborne 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Organizers are also responding to what they described as “an overwhelming desire to purchase daily tickets,” offering general admission single-day tickets in addition to the already available weekend packages.

A limited number of the daily tickets are available for $94.50 (plus fees) at this link.

Click here to learn more about the festival.