NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A two-day music festival headlined by the Lowcountry’s own Darius Rucker has released the performance schedule and single-day tickets.
Riverfront Revival will bring live music, Lowcountry culture, and delicious food to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park October 8 through 9.
The following performances will take place on two stages each day:
Saturday
|LIVE OAK STAGE
|MAGNOLIA STAGE
|Drew Dangerfield 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
|Nikki Lane 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Lauren Hall 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
|Maggie Rose 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Mitchell Lee 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|Larry Fleet 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
|Blue Dogs 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Jimmy Allen 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
|SUSTO 8:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
|Darius Rucker 9:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday
|LIVE OAK STAGE
|MAGNOLIA STAGE
|Lauren Jenkins 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m
|Funk You 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Radney Foster 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|The War and Treaty 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
|Wild Rivers 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
|Trampled by Turtles 6:16 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
|Charley Crocket 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
|Brothers Osborne 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Organizers are also responding to what they described as “an overwhelming desire to purchase daily tickets,” offering general admission single-day tickets in addition to the already available weekend packages.
A limited number of the daily tickets are available for $94.50 (plus fees) at this link.
Click here to learn more about the festival.