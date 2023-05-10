NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A health clinic at R.B. Stall High School (RBHS) is helping more than just the occasional nose bleed or stomach ache for students.

On National School Nurses Day, the Charleston County School District is recognizing the program at the school which allows the nursing team to help entire families find doctors.

“I would say our biggest issue is lack of access to primary care for both our students and our families,” said Dr. Kat Bouziane, the school’s Lead Nurse.

RBHS is the largest Title 1 school in South Carolina. According to the state government, Title 1 schools need help to “improve teaching and learning in high-poverty schools and help children failing or most at-risk of failing meet challenging state academic standards.”

The disparities in socioeconomic status compared to other schools means that some families can’t afford healthcare. But, there are other issues.

“We have a number of health disparities in our population,” said Dr. Bouziane.

The solution is to help connect families with primary care doctors and educate them on how to stay healthy.

“I can say that 100 percent of our students and families have access to primary care health services, dental services and gynecological services regardless of the ability to pay,” said Dr. Bouziane. “We teach them how to advocate for themselves, what language to use, what types of services to expect and demand from their healthcare providers.”

Shriners Children’s Greenville helps the school when it comes to more involved and specific needs that a family may have.

“We specifically do pediatric, orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions. There are other locations that do cleft lip and palate and burns,” said Christine Ragusa, the Physician Referral Liaison for Shriners Children’s Greenville. “It’s a specialty pediatric hospital.”

The impact of the program can be seen in senior Niyaisha Haynes, who has been going to the clinic for her entire high school career after she found our that she was diabetic.

“When I was first diagnosed with diabetes I was lost, confused, sad. I was just all over the place,” said Haynes. “(Dr. Bouziane) helped me to learn that my life does not revolve around diabetes.”

Students of another kind are benefitting from the program too.

Jacob Willis, a junior at Charleston Southern University, is coming to the clinic as a part of his college education. He says learning what the community needs is valuable for a new nurse to hear.

“It’s important to know the resources,” said Willis. “I want to know what the school offers.”

Haynes has spent hours in the clinic getting treatment for her diabetes and now wants to pay it forward to others.

“That’s the whole point of me wanting to be a nurse because I want to help people who have my condition,” said Haynes.