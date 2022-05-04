CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A school resource officer with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) is taking on another duty to help students with learning the alphabet.

At James Simons Montessori School in downtown Charleston Officer James Wright has been taking time with students each week since February to practice and learn.

“Most of (the students) see me in the hallway anyway. They run up to me, hug me and say ‘Hey Officer Wright,'” said Officer Wright.

Officer Wright has been at the school since November of 2021 and was asked by his principal, Chris Ryan, to teach when some students needed extra help with learning the alphabet.

“Pronunciation of the alphabet. You know from A to Z. Just going through the words like apple. A, apple, ah, ah, apple,” said Officer Wright.







“He’s doing a fantastic job helping them. He puts the letters and the sounds to songs. The kids love to see him coming they love to say hi,” said Principal Ryan.

Officer Wright says that the students he teaches are improving as the school year comes to a close soon.

“Actually I had one day where (the students) got the cards and wanted to read them to me, tell me the how the letters go and how the sounds go. I thought that was the most rewarding because I realized that they are really learning it,” said Officer Wright.







When he was out protecting Charleston’s streets before this assignment, Officer Wright got the nickname ‘Officer Friendly.’

He says that the name came from his motto ‘Keep Smiling’ when he would always have a smile on his face.

“I can’t help it. My mouth smiles by itself actually. But, I believe that helps them feel relaxed. Again, it’s a joy. I can’t help but use that word,’ said Officer Wright.