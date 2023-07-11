CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s the middle of the summer but it’s never too soon to start talking about going back to school.

Lots of Lowcountry schools start in about a month and in preparation, the city of Charleston is hosting a school supplies drive and First Day Festival.

Donations are being accepted from now through August 10 at the Gilliard center as well as locations in West Ashley, and on James Island and Daniel Island.

The city says the biggest needs are pencils, crayons, markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, loose-leaf paper, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, two-pocket folders and pencil pouches.

They’ll be distributed at the First Day Festival on August 13.

Mayor of Charleston, John Tecklenburg, says this festival is an incredible way to kick off the new school year.

In addition to supplies, families can connect with resources such as after school care, tutoring programs and food distribution sites.

“Why is it successful for kids to be successful? I mean, it builds our whole community. It makes Charleston a success when our kids are learning and performing and doing well. It’s great for society,” Mayor Tecklenburg said.

The city is also accepting donations through online donations.

If you don’t want to physically drop off school supplies you can send a donation purchased online to the city offices.