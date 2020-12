COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District of Federal Programs is hosting their Fourth Annual Holiday Drop-In today.

It is a drive-thru event and is a way to provide families with school supplies, books, and a special treat for students.

Community partners will be there to provide health and safety materials in addition to the school supplies.

It will take place at Colleton County’s Administrative Offices from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm or while supplies last.