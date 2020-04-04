SCHP: Bicyclist dies after being hit by truck in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a collision in Beaufort County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Katie Miller Drive on Gumtree Road at around 9:06 AM on Saturday, April 4.

The accident involved a 2017 Ford F-250 and a bicycle. The bike was traveling south on Gumtree Road and entered a crosswalk. The Ford was traveling west on Katie Miller Drive, disregarded the stop sign and hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

The driver was charged with disregarding a stop sign and for driving without a license.