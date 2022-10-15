DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating after one person was killed Saturday night in a crash along I-26.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26 around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

A Toyota was traveling east on I-26 when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail. The driver exited the vehicle and was struck by a Kia traveling east.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.