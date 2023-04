HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a driver around 9:00 p.m. Friday in Berkeley County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a BMW was traveling west on Halfway Creek Road when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and struck several trees.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.