COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Colleton County.

Troopers say a motorcycle hit a ditch just after 8:00 Wednesday night on Bomar Place near Morgan Lane south of Walterboro.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and taken to Colleton Medical Center. Troopers say that person died from their injuries at the hospital.