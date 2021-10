ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after a crash that occurred Sunday morning in Orangeburg County.

According to SCHP, the incident occurred at 8:39 A.M. on Lauderdale Road near SC-6.

Officials say a motorist was driving a 2017 Hyundai sedan, wearing a seatbelt, traveling east on Lauderdale Road, and ran off the roadway, striking a tree.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.