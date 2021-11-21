SCHP: One dead after hitting tree in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports that one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon on I-26 in Berkeley County.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2013 GMC SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, striking a ditch and then a tree off the roadway near mile marker 197.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they later died after sustaining fatal injuries.

Any information on the decedent can be obtained from the Berkeley County Coroner.

SCHP is investigating.

