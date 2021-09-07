SCHP reports high number of traffic citations and fatalities over Labor Day Weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says 10 people died on roadways across the state between Friday and Monday. Officers say it’s important to make sure safety precautions such as buckling up, no drinking or distracted driving are followed on every road even as the summer season ends.

“One traffic fatality is too many for us we want there to be zero that’s our goal,” says SCHP Trooper Nick Pye.

In the Lowcountry, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says he has seen DUI numbers double especially during the summer holiday season.

“DUI arrests on the Isle of Palms have significantly increased,” Cornett says.

As the Labor Day Weekend wraps up, Trooper Pye says 7,700 citations were handed out, 5,566 warnings issued, 149 DUI arrests made, and 949 accidents were investigated.

“We saw not a lot of people wearing their seatbelt. People were drinking and driving and unfortunately common stuff we see of people making bad decisions,” Pye says.

Chief Cornett says there were 2 DUI arrests were made on the Isle of Palms during Labor Day Weekend, the same number as last year.

“Our tickets were much lower than last year which is good. People were behaving, doing what they were supposed to do and having fun at the same time,” he says.

Trooper Pye says SCHP goal is target zero and as the holiday weekend wraps up , he hopes people continue to follow safety precautions on interstates and any roadway.

“We have a lot of great troopers that are out here and they want to save lives and help people. The public needs to take initiative and do the right thing when no one else is looking,” Trooper Pye says.

Chief Cornett says Isle of Palms police officers go through yearly DUI enforcement training to enhance their tactics when looking for drunk drivers.