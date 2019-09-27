SCHP: Two killed following head-on collision on Highway-41

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Highway-41 in the early morning.

South Carolina Highway Lance Corporal Matt Southern stated that the collision occurred at 8:22 a.m. and that two vehicles were involved.

The driver of a 2008 Chrysler Minivan was not wearing their seatbelt and was entrapped in the vehicle. Southern added that two occupants were also inside the minivan and transported by EMS to MUSC.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry was also trapped in the vehicle following the collision. Authorities stated that the Chrysler Minivan was traveling southbound on Highway-41 while the Toyota Camry was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Camry drove over the center line striking the Minivan head-on.

Both drivers are pronounced dead, according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern.