SCODT says South Carolina has deadliest rural roads in the country

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that South Carolina has the deadliest rural roads in the country.

They are now working on a plan to fix the worst of these roads.

SCDOT is investing $124 million over 10 years to make 1,000 miles of the deadly rural roads safer.

According to the department, the ten mile stretch of US 29 between I-85 and Snow Road, that runs from Greenville to Anderson, is one of the deadliest with an average of 10 deaths or serious injuries annually in recent years.

