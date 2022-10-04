CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Candidates in the General Election are making the rounds in Charleston with just over a month until November 8.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott stopped at The Citadel on Tuesday to address the Corps of Cadets. Scott answered questions from Cadets, some of which can give voters a idea into what his thoughts are on term limits and gaining trust of constituents.

“I’m a term limit guy. I think term limits are a faster way to improve the outcome of our government. Not necessarily an age cutoff. I will not however be in the Senate at 65-years-old because I’m term limited,” said Senator Scott. “So the way you restore trust is by being trustworthy. We as elected officials have discovered that by being more provocative you get more clicks.”

State Representative Krystle Matthews, who is challenging Senator Scott, says that she agrees with having term limits. But, she thinks that Senator Scott votes against the interests of his constituents.

“Age isn’t as important as mental dexterity. As far as term limits I’m in favor of them for everyone including the Supreme Court. The only thing consistent is change,” said Representative Matthews. “Character is subjective, but the best way to judge a persons character is by what they do daily. My opponent talks a lot but often votes against the interests of those he represents in South Carolina. Not to mention that he ties himself directly to (Donald) Trump and (Hershel) Walker.”

On James Island, Joe Cunningham is greeting voters at a rally at Charleston Pour House. His campaign is focused on bringing his supporters together for a challenge at Governor Henry McMaster.

“This is home. This is the community that elected him first in 2018. We made history back then by flipping a district that no one thought he could flip. Now he’s running for an office that a lot of people don’t think he can win, but we’re going to show them differently. It starts right here in Charleston,” said Tyler Jones, a Cunningham campaign spokesperson.

Governor McMaster’s office responded to Cunningham’s rally by saying that the former congressman is not taking the campaign seriously and is focused on being popular on social media.

“For more than two weeks, Joe Cunningham has failed to find the time to release his tax returns to voters and explain precisely how he makes money. Instead, today, he has found time for another happy hour in his race for social media star,” said Mark Knoop, a McMaster spokesperson. “Being governor is a serious job for serious people. If Joe Cunningham wants voters to take him seriously, he will quickly release his tax returns, and sources of income, so voters can understand who pays him, why they pay him and what potential conflicts of interests he has.”