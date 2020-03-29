SC’s typical June primary not certain with coronavirus

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — As the coronavirus has caused massive changes to life in South Carolina, one thing is proceeding as scheduled — the deadline for political candidates to be on the ballot for the 2020 primaries and November election.

But as filing ends Monday, there is uncertainty whether the Democratic and Republican primaries scheduled for June 9 will happen that day.

And if they do, there are questions about how South Carolinians will cast their ballots. Election officials say they are exploring possibilities like voting by mail or having weeks of early voting.

Any changes would have to be approved by the Legislature, which isn’t meeting again before April 7.