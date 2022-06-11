CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search for an Adams Run resident continues nearly a week after he went missing.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen leaving a gathering in the area of Penny Creek Road on the night of June 4.

He was last seen driving a blue 2003 Ford F-150 with South Carolina license plate number AEB-647.

Authorities searched nearby locations by land, air, and water throughout the search. No sign of Green or his truck was found.

Greene (right) pictured with a family member.

Foul play is not suspected.

“But Green has memory loss and regularly takes medication for health issues, raising his loved ones’ concern,” the sheriff’s office said. “He typically stays in touch with his family.”

Green is described as 5-foot-11, weighs 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is most commonly known by his middle name, ‘Lamar’.

The Green family will hold a prayer service on June 11 at 9:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Myra Meggett of Mount Horr AME Church. They invite the community to join by teleconference at 339-209-6091.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective William Martin at 843-529-5327 or the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.