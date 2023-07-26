BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WCBD) – The search has been suspended for a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood in southeastern Pennsylvania earlier this month that killed his 2-year-old sister and mother, who are all from Charleston.

9-month-old Conrad Sheils has been missing since that flash flood happened on July 15, and on Wednesday, officials with the Upper Makefield Township Police posted on Facebook saying in part, “We have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded.”

Authorities say they found no sign of Conrad Sheils’ body when they searched the area where the flooded creek enters the Delaware River.

Upper Makefield Township Police say they utilized search dogs to scour islands in the river, as well as its banks, while marine units scanned the river and both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey banks. They also report using divers, sonar, air units and drones during the search.

Last weekend, the body of Conrad’s sister, 2-year-old Matilda Sheils, was found in the Delaware River near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant, about 30 miles from where the flash flood occurred.

The children’s mother, Katie Seley, was also swept away by the flood waters along with the children’s grandmother. The grandmother survived, but Seley died.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, and their 4-year-old son were able to make it to safety shortly after the flash flood occurred.

On Wednesday evening, Upper Makefield Township Police said in part, “Although at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten.”

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office reports that four other people drowned in the flash flood as well.