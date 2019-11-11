Sec. Mike Pompeo delivers Veteran’s Day address at the Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited The Citadel on Monday where he spoke with Cadets about the importance of Veteran’s Day as well as military training before taking questions from students.

Pompeo shared lessons he learned during his time at West Point Academy where he spent time as a cadet.

“I want to tell you a few things that I learned in the military that I still put into use everyday as secretary of state so that as you move through your time here at the citadel, hopefully you’ll think about these things as well. First, for me military service turned into the relentless pursuit of excellence. Military service taught me that you can only be as good as that team around you. Last lesson that I learned from my time in the military, and it’s probably the most important of all, I learned that America is a truly exceptional nation.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo then took student questions including one asking if President Trump’s Twitter account hurts how other countries view the United States.

The old days it would’ve been press statements, press releases or someone speaking from the podium in the West Wing, White House press briefing. President Trump does his through Twitter, it’s a way that he can reach the entire world instantaneously, it is an incredibly powerful communication tool and I must say world leaders read it, we will get responses very very quickly, and it’s is the case that he shape the information battle space very quickly. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo spoke at the Citadel as a part of its Great Issues Series.