Sen. Lindsey Graham does not want US to rely on foreign countries for PPE

PENDLETON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham toured a Milliken Manufacturing Plant in Pendleton, SC where hospital gowns are made.

While at the tour, Sen. Graham said the United States needs to strengthen its medical supply chain and not rely on foreign countries for personal protective equipment (PPE).

He said the plant is making 2.7 million gowns to fulfill a $20 million order, which is creating 75 jobs.

Sen. Graham said he hopes the order can be doubled to 5 million gowns and he says the coronavirus pandemic has shown how vulnerable the US medical supply chain is.

He will introduce legislation next week to require protective equipment needed to fight a pandemic must be made in America.

“The Chinese are supplying the world with junk. They’ve been hoarding protective equipment and selling it in a gouging manner. If you had any doubt about the Chinese Communist party, I hope this episode would remove all doubt.” Sen. Lindsey Graham

He expects his legislation to be bipartisan and to be part of any future coronavirus relief package.